Lecture examines Maine’s contemporary art scene 

SOUTHWEST HARBOR — Social media and online platforms such as Artsy and Instagram are transforming the art market and community into an increasingly global audience.

At 5:30 p.m. Tuesday, Aug. 9, the Southwest Harbor Public Library will host a hybrid in-person and online lecture called “Diverse Viewpoints: Contemporary Art in Maine Today” with Suzette McAvoy, former executive director and chief curator of the Center for Maine Contemporary in Rockland.

McAvoy will present examples of the innovative approaches to materials, scale and subjects embraced by artists working in Maine today.

McAvoy is an independent curator, arts writer and museum consultant with more than 35 years of experience in the field of fine art and museums. She has curated more than 60 exhibitions throughout her career, including nationally traveling exhibitions of the work of Louise Nevelson, Kenneth Noland, Lois Dodd, Karl Schrag, Alan Magee and Alex Katz.

In 2013, McAvoy was recognized as one of the “Fifty People Who Have Made a Difference in Maine” by Maine magazine.

This program is the library’s inaugural event for its Allen and Gertrude McCue Lectures.

Registration is required to attend in-person and online. To register, go to https://swhplibrary.libcal.com/event/9285894.

For more information, email [email protected] or call (207) 244-7065.