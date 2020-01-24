Leaving Tulsa to perform Seal Cove Auto Museum

TREMONT — Music duo Leaving Tulsa will perform at the next Beers & Gears event at the Seal Cove Auto Museum on Saturday, Feb. 1 from 5-7:30 p.m.

A $10 cover charge includes live music, museum admission, tabletop games, snacks and two drink tickets. The bar will offer a special local brew along with nonalcoholic beverages. There will be board games available for play. The bar will accept drink tickets and cash donations.

Leaving Tulsa is an acoustic duo with Jayme Lou Loges on vocals and guitar and Jim Vekasi on vocals and mandolin. They play a blend of Americana songs with intertwining voices and strings.

Loges started singing at age three. She grew up in Oklahoma singing gospel music with her family, The Durham Family. She has played in several bands over the years. She moved to Bar Harbor with her husband and dog in 2016 and is living in the log home they built themselves. She works as a nurse at MDI Hospital.

Vekasi has been performing with other Mount Desert Island musicians since 1991 when he arrived from his previous national park assignment in Montana. Almost 30 years later, he is now an Acadia retiree and grandfather. He has helped found a number of local bands including Green Mountain Railway, Dog Mountain, Big Moose, Halfway There, Kelley Farm and Beech Mountain Project.

Contact 244-9242.