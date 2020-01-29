Leaving Tulsa to perform

TREMONT — Music duo Leaving Tulsa will perform at the next Beers & Gears at the Seal Cove Auto Museum on Saturday, Feb. 1 from 5-7:30 p.m.

A $10 cover charge includes live music, museum admission, tabletop games, snacks and two drink tickets. The bar will offer a special local brew along with nonalcoholic beverages. Board games will be deployed and ready to play. The bar will accept drink tickets and cash donations.

Leaving Tulsa is an acoustic duo with Jayme Lou Loges on vocals and guitar and Jim Vekasi on vocals and mandolin. They play a blend of Americana songs with intertwining voices and strings.

Contact 244-9242.