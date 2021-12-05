Learn about the Wild Gardens of Acadia

BAR HARBOR — The Bar Harbor Garden Club is hosting a Zoom talk at 1:30 p.m. on Thursday, Dec. 9, called “Violets, Volunteers and Vaccinium at the Wild Gardens of Acadia” presented by Helen Koch, volunteer and co-director of the Wild Gardens of Acadia. The club will hold its meeting at 1 p.m. and all are welcome to join both the meeting and the presentation.

Koch will speak about the beauty and challenges found in the native plant garden located at the Sieur de Monts Spring and Nature Center, 2 miles south of Bar Harbor near the intersection of the Park Loop Road and Route 3 on Mount Desert Island.

In 1961, the walking paths and 12 plant habitats were established by the park and the Bar Harbor Garden Club. The Wild Gardens include over 400 plant species, all indigenous, representing natural plant communities found within the park, such as mountain, heath, seaside, coniferous forest and nine other habitats.

In 2010, the Wild Gardens became an official committee of Friends of Acadia, which sponsors a supervisory gardener and an intern, and funds tools, repairs and educational materials. But without the volunteer help of greeters, gardeners, docents, educators and others, the gardens could not offer the visitor experience it provides today.

Prior to her work at the Wild Gardens of Acadia, Koch was director of a native plant demonstration garden in California. Upon moving back to the East Coast 21 years ago, she almost immediately began volunteering at the Wild Gardens.

This presentation is one of the monthly programs offered by the Bar Harbor Garden Club to the public, but non-members are requested to make a reservation by emailing [email protected] or by calling (207) 460-8496.