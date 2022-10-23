Leadership baton gets passed at historical society 

BAR HARBOR — Carolyn Rapkievian, executive director of the Bar Harbor Historical Society, is leaving her post after three years. Her successor, Erin Cough, a former board member who has served as operations director since 2021, will take up the reins.

But Rapkievian isn’t going far. She will continue to work with the organization as a member of the society’s board of directors and through her volunteer efforts on educational, curatorial, collections and conservation fronts.

Rapkievian took the then part-time executive director position in 2019 when the society purchased LaRochelle on West Street and began the process of converting it into the current destination museum. She had recently retired to Mount Desert Island after a nonprofit career that included opening museums such as the Smithsonian’s National Museum of American Indian in New York City and later in Washington, D.C.

Cough, a business owner and member of the Bar Harbor Town Council, brings her experiences from the retail, restaurant and financial services fields in addition to her service as an administrator and preservationist with the Mount Desert Island Historical Society and work with other area nonprofits.

For both women, the task of telling the stories of a special place through museum displays and exhibits, programs and even the building itself is what attracted them to the job.

“I’ve really enjoyed my time here and I’m looking forward to continuing to work together with Erin,” Rapkievian said. Cough echoed similar sentiments, and added, “My focus will be on continuing the growth and community engagement we’ve had over the past three years and helping take the organization to the next level.”

Over her more than 50-year career, Rapkievian pursued a love of museums that was sparked at a young age. “I loved museums as a child. I realized if I worked in a museum, I could learn about all these fascinating things,” she said.

Cough, who has lived in dozens of communities during her lifetime, was drawn to history as her interests in preservation developed. “I’ve always had a passion for Bar Harbor and a desire to discover what creates sense of place,” she said. She added that she’s excited to help preserve a building and institution that is “the foundation piece of our historic district.”

Both women will be working to continue the success the museum has enjoyed, even after opening just as the COVID-19 pandemic hit. Visitation, tours and use of the facilities by area community organization have grown steadily since 2020 when just one floor of exhibits was open. The second floor of the mansion and museum opened in 2021.

Museum exhibits profile major societal trends over some 200 years, from Native American connections and the arrival of rusticators to the creation of Acadia National Park and the Great Fire of 1947. Several of the 41 rooms in the 13,000-square-foot mansion are furnished to show how the summer home’s original owners, the Bowdoins, and their staff lived back before 1910. It is the only example of a grand summer “cottage” from the island’s Golden Age that is open to the public.

The third floor has been transformed into a climate-controlled curatorial and archival space where work continues to catalog, digitize and share online the society’s extensive collections of documents, images and artifacts.

At a kickoff event, Party on the Piazza, in September, the society announced a $3.5-million capital campaign to retire the remaining $1 million mortgage and establish endowments for future stewardship and preservation.

Both Rapkievian and Cough are dedicated towards ever-greater outreach to share the stories of the town, island and Acadia National Park, and to expand programing with area educational institutions.

“I’m looking forward to continuing to share the stories of this community’s past and how they connect with the present,” Rapkievian said.

Cough concurred. “This place is for everyone who loves Bar Harbor and this island.”

To find out more about the Bar Harbor Historical Society and the LaRochelle Mansion and Museum on West Street in Bar Harbor, visit www.barharborhistorical.org.