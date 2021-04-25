LCA holds virtual marketplace fundraiser

LAMOINE — Lamoine Community Arts, a nonprofit community organization, has been shuttered for almost 18 months due to COVID-19. As well as cancelling performances, LCA has missed two years of the traditional June yard sales at the Lamoine Grange.

To make up for lost revenue, LCA is holding an online Virtual Market fundraiser at www.lamoinearts.org. This virtual market will include pies, cookies, breads, fudge, peanut brittle and more, as well as many handmade items offered by local crafters.

All funds raised will go to programs, ongoing organizational expenses and continuing renovations of the community theater at the Lamoine Grange.

The marketplace will open on Saturday, April 24, and will run through Saturday, May 22. All orders must be prepaid at the time of ordering, either online by PayPal or with a check mailed to LCA. Purchases can be picked up at the Grange the morning of Saturday, May 29. Further details are available on the website.

LCA has tentative plans to open in the fall with an in-house production, cautiously following all public health guidelines.