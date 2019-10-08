Last weekend for ‘Maine Masterworks’ at the Gilley

SOUTHWEST HARBOR — The special exhibition “Treasures of the Farnsworth: Maine Masterworks,” featuring masterpieces of Maine landscape painting and avian art, is on display at the Wendell Gilley Museum for one more week, until Oct. 16.

The exhibition was organized by the Farnsworth Museum especially for the Gilley. It is a mini-history of American art, featuring artists such as Fitz Henry Lane, George Inness, Robert Henri, Marsden Hartley, Emily Muir, Neil Welliver, Louise Nevelson, Jamie Wyeth and Bernard Langlais.

“Paintings and sculpture in the show carry us across Maine, including a stop in our own Southwest Harbor, and celebrate the avian form and a joyful connection to nature,” said organizers. “Our aim is to share this outstanding art as widely as possible.”

Contact 244-7555.