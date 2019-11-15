Last chance contra dance

BAR HARBOR — The Jesup Memorial Library’s monthly contra dance, featuring the Big Moose Band, will be held on Saturday, Nov. 23 beginning at 6:30 p.m. This is the last contra dance of the year, and the caller for the evening will be Chrissy Fowler.

For the first hour, there is free dance where beginners can learn the steps and dancers can brush up on their contra dance knowledge. Fowler will teach and lead all the dances, giving everyone a chance to try out contra dancing in a friendly atmosphere.

From 7:30 p.m. on there is an $8 requested donation per person, or $25 per family to help pay the caller. There is no cover charge for children under 12.

“This event is great for dancers and non-dancers alike, contra dancing is easy to learn and Fowler will teach dancers all the moves they need to know,” organizers said. “You do not need a partner to dance and everyone is invited to join in on the fun.”

The Big Moose Band features local musicians including Ruth Grierson, Keith Davis, Jim Vekasi, Charlie Richardson, Fred Benson, Ed Damm and Anne Damm, among others.

Contact 288-4245.