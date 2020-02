ELLSWORTH — The University of Maine Cooperative Extension will hold a two-part Introduction to Pruning Landscape Trees, Shrubs and Fruits course at the Extension Office in Ellsworth on Thursday March 26 and April 9 from 8 a.m. to noon.

The cost is $30; textbook provided. Snow date is April 16. Pre-register at extension.umaine.edu/register/product/intro-to-pruning/.

Contact 279-1479.