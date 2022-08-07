Landscape historian to speak on the state of Farrand gardens

SEAL HARBOR — Beatrix Farrand, the only female founder of the American Society of Landscape Architects, was one of the most important landscape architects of the early 20th century. Today, the scope of her work and her influence on the profession are widely acknowledged, and her gardens are being studied, restored and opened to the public.

Beatrix Farrand Society welcomes landscape historian Judith Tankard to present its annual lecture at Holy Family Chapel in Seal Harbor at 4 p.m. Saturday, Aug. 6. Tankard returns to report her latest research on the current state of Beatrix Farrand gardens, including the Peggy Rockefeller Garden at the New York Botanical Garden, the International House Courtyard at the University of Chicago, Garland Farm in Salsbury Cove, Dumbarton Oaks and Dumbarton Oaks Park, among others.

Tankard’s research led to an updated 2022 edition of her distinguished monograph on Farrand, available for purchase at this event. Published to coincide with the 150th anniversary of Farrand’s birth, “Beatrix Farrand: Garden Artist, Landscape Architect” takes readers on a tour of Farrand’s finest works, celebrating her influence on succeeding generations of women landscape architects.

Farrand designed lavish gardens for the leaders of society, including the Harknesses, the Rockefellers and the Blisses. Ultimately, her portfolio extended to college and university campuses, including Princeton, Yale and the University of Chicago, and public gardens, including the Santa Barbara Botanic Garden and the Rose Garden at the New York Botanical Garden.

Tankard is a landscape historian, preservation consultant and the author or co-author of 10 books on historic gardens and garden designers. She is a frequent lecturer on landscape history and a contributor to the British journal Hortus.

The annual lecture is free and open to the public. Registration is required at www.beatrixfarrandsociety.org/programs or by calling (207) 288-0237 and leaving a message with name, phone number and number of guests.

The Beatrix Farrand Society is a nonprofit organization founded to foster the art and science of horticulture and landscape design, with emphasis on the life and work of Beatrix Farrand. Their administrative offices are located in Salsbury Cove at Garland Farm, Farrand’s last home and gardens, open to the public every Thursday from 1-4 p.m. until Sept. 22.