Lambert’s landscapes at library

BAR HARBOR — Artist Beth Lambert’s paintings of Maine landscapes will be on display at the Jesup Memorial Library during the month of October.

“My art is about how the land and sky feels to me,” said Lambert. “I paint plein air, gathering information from what I see around me. Early morning and late afternoon are the most magical times for me to paint outdoors. During these hours, the light that bathes the world is exciting, nourishing, soothing. I am never interested in painting what is ‘out there’ but instead painting what is ‘in here,’ what I see.”

Lambert said that she has loved to draw and paint since she was a child. She earned her bachelor’s in studio art with honors from the University of Texas in Austin. After raising three children, she returned to painting full-time. She studied with Don Stone in Port Clyde and Monhegan Island, attended the Johnson Studio School in Vermont and many painting workshops on Cranberry Island, Great Spruce Island and in Eastport. She has won Best in Show at juried exhibits and art festivals, has been represented by Clark House Gallery in Bangor, Susan Maasch Fine Art in Portland, Courthouse Gallery and Harlow Gallery in Ellsworth and Shaw’s Gallery in Northeast Harbor.

Lambert and her husband live in Southwest Harbor on the Seawall Road, where they have a gallery in their home. She also enjoys organic gardening, hiking and playing music. Visit bethglambert.com.

Lambert’s work can be seen during library hours. Contact the Jesup at 288-4245.