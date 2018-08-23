Lamb to perform family history tales

TREMONT – The Tremont Historical Society presents a program of Maine history by storyteller Jude Lamb of Lamoine Aug. 27 at 7 p.m. at the Bass Harbor Memorial Library.

In period costume, Lamb will tell the story of her fourth-great-grandmother, Eunice Lakeman Hoar, whose family were the first permanent European settlers on what is now Rangeley Lake. Lamb first heard the story at the annual Lamb family reunions, as a child in the mid-1950s.

“In 1817 Eunice and Luther walked the 20 miles, with their nine children (ages one to fourteen), from the valley below Rangeley, to what became Rangeley Lake,” Lamb said in a statement. “They hauled all their worldly possessions on moose sleds, up over the mountains, over the late winter snow. In the process the baby, who was bundled into the large family dough bowl and tied to the top of a loaded moose sled, went missing.

“They had crossed wolf tracks, and the journey was at night to take advantage of the frozen crust to haul their sleds. One can only imagine their frantic search!”

The portrayal is based on a true family story passed down orally and then recorded in several small publications.

Lamb, a College of the Atlantic alumna, “hopes that her story will inspire others to share their own family stories in creative ways,” organizers said. This story is part of Lamb’s growing series of performances featuring historic Maine women.