Labor Day weekend at Acadia National Park: Traffic and travel tips    

BAR HARBOR –Acadia National Park is on the top 10 list of most visited national parks in the United States, welcoming more than 3.5 million visits a year. Labor Day weekend is anticipated to be an especially popular time to visit. Parking is expected to fill early depending on the weather.

“We want people to enjoy their visit to Acadia,” said Superintendent Kevin Schneider. “Knowing what to expect helps people plan better and enjoy their time in the park.”

The most congested areas that routinely fill to capacity will be Cadillac Summit Road (especially sunrise/sunset), Jordan Pond area, Sand Beach parking lot (routinely full by 9 a.m.), Eagle Lake Carriage Road parking lots (Route 233), Acadia Mountain parking lot (Route 102), Bass Harbor Head Light Station parking lot and Echo Lake Beach parking area.

If you visit the Park Loop Road with a vehicle, please park legally and responsibly. Certain areas on the one-way section of the Park Loop Road allow right-hand lane parking. When parking in designated areas, make certain that all wheels remain on the pavement. Roadside parking outside of designated areas is prohibited. Oversized vehicles, such as recreational vehicles (or vehicles pulling trailers) are prohibited in certain areas.

Acadia National Park is under limited operations due to COVID-19. Some facilities may not be available, and staffing may be limited. Visitors should adjust their expectations accordingly and practice social distancing, personal hygiene and other behaviors to avoid infection in public areas. Visitors should not rely on park staff to ensure their protection from contagious disease. The NPS encourages visitors to follow CDC guidance to reduce the spread of COVID-19 and recreate responsibly.

Here are some tips to enjoy the park:

Travelers should be aware of state guidelines regarding COVID-19 before arriving in Maine. For information, visit the Keep Maine Healthy website.

Learn more about COVID -19 and c urrent s tatus of f acilities and s ervices at nps.gov/acad/planyourvisit/conditions.htm

The Island Explorer fare-free public transportation is suspended for the 2020 season due to the impacts of COVID -19.

All Acadia National Park campgrounds have been closed in 2020. Many private campgrounds are available.

Buy and print your pass online . All vehicles must display park entrance pass within the park, including at trailheads or pullovers.

Visit the Hulls Cove Visitor Center where park rangers provide information services in an outdoor setting 8:30 a . m . to 4:30 p . m . daily.

Read our tips for staying safe in the park to learn more about ticks, trail safety, poison ivy, hiking, biking and boating rules.

Park Rangers are offering a small number of ranger-led programs where social distancing can be maintained. Visit our park calendar for details and please wear a mask to all programs . nps.gov/acad/planyourvisit/calendar.htm .

Explore new locations (facing east or west) to view sunrise and sunset, the parking lot on Cadillac Mountain fills quickly.

Always visit Acadia with a back-up plan. If parking lot is full when you arrive, choose another destination, or arrive at your destination during a non-peak time of day.

And, if you plan on visiting in October , The National Park Service has developed a vehicle reservation system to reduce severe traffic and parking congestion so visitors can plan ahead and have a more enjoyable visit to Acadia National Park. As a pilot to prepare for the 2021 season, reservations will be required for vehicles to enter the Sand Beach Entrance and Cadillac Summit Road from Oct . 1 – 18 of this year . Vehicle reservations are available for purchase only online at Recreation.gov .

For more information, visit nps.gov/acad or call (207) 288-3338.