La Rochelle’s rebranded gift shop reopens this summer 

BAR HARBOR — Edith’s Boutique at La Rochelle Mansion and Museum on West Street in Bar Harbor is rebranding and reopening this summer.

The boutique, formerly known as the La Rochelle Mansion and Museum Gift Shop, is named for Edith Bowdoin, daughter of George and Julia Bowdoin, who were the original owners of La Rochelle.

Edith was a frequent summer resident at La Rochelle in the early 20th century. As a founding member of the SPCA of Hancock County, she was an advocate for the betterment of horses throughout Mount Desert Island and New York. Her legacy lives in her donated horse troughs, the good work of the SPCA, and now with the gift shop named and rebranded in her honor.

The shop will be operated by Kay Theede and Emily Cough and will be open during museum hours. No ticket is necessary to enter the shop. There will also be an online shop at www.edithslarochelle.com.

La Rochelle Mansion and Museum is now the home of the Bar Harbor Historical Society. Its exhibits feature the history of Bar Harbor and the 1903 Bowdoin home, where visitors can feel like they are walking into the bygone era of the turn of the 20th century.