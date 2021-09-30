Kumar named National Merit semifinalist 

BAR HARBOR — Sirohi Kumar of Bar Harbor, a senior at Mount Desert Island High School, is one of 72 high school students in Maine and about 16,000 nationwide who have been named National Merit Scholarship Program semifinalists.

They will compete for about 7,500 scholarships worth nearly $30 million, which will be awarded next spring.

About 1.5 million students enter the competition each year. To be eligible, a student must take the PSAT/NMSQT test, which is administered by the College Board. The highest scorers on the test in each state – about one-third of the 50,000 top scorers nationwide – become National Merit Scholarship Program semifinalists. Finalists will be named in February.

According to the National Merit Scholarship Program, “Winners are chosen from the finalist group based on their abilities, skills and accomplishments.”

Factors that are considered include each finalist’s “academic record, information about the school’s curriculum and grading system, information about the student’s activities and leadership, and the finalist’s own essay.”