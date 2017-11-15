Kubrick, Kurosawa, Hitchcock movie screenings planned

BAR HARBOR — An Iconic Director Series of films will be shown at The Criterion Theatre from Friday through Sunday, Nov. 24-26, at 7 p.m.

With a showing of Stanley Kubrick’s “Dr. Strangelove” on Friday, Akira Kurosawa’s “Sanjuro” in Japanese with English subtitles on Saturday and Alfred Hitchcock’s “Rear Window” on Sunday, “it will be a weekend of political satire, sword-wielding samurai and a good old-fashioned murder conspiracy,” according to a press release.

General admission tickets cost $7 and are available at criteriontheatre.org. The doors and box office open at 6 p.m.