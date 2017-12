BAR HARBOR — Maine comedian “Krazy Jake” Hodgdon will headline the New Year’s Eve Bash set for the events center at the Atlantic Oceanside on Eden Street in Bar Harbor on Sunday, Dec. 31.

The event runs from 8 p.m. to 1 a.m. and will feature comedy, music, dancing, hors d’oeuvres and a midnight ball drop and champagne toast. Rock and country band County Line will provide the music. Tickets cost $50 per person. Discounted rooms are available.

Call 288-5801.