Knitting relieves local paramedic’s stress

MOUNT DESERT — Being a first responder can be overwhelming on a good day. Throw in a pandemic and the stress levels are sure to rise. To cope, Margaret Houghton, a paramedic with the Northeast Harbor Ambulance Service, knits.

Houghton can remember playing with knitting needles and yarn as a child, but it wasn’t until she moved to Islesford at the age of 19 that she started to actually knit.

After many years of living on Islesford, Houghton made her way down to Freeport and bought a yarn shop. “I moved it to my grandparents farm,” Houghton said. “I had a big mail order business from there, and then after some time I moved back to the island.”

After moving back to Mount Desert Island, Houghton continued to knit and eventually started to sell her creations.

“I’m a paramedic in the ambulance service, and during all of my classes and my training, I always knit. It’s actually helped me concentrate so I can listen and pay attention in the class more,” Houghton said.

Though she currently knits mostly sweaters, Houghton also knits hats and booties to keep people warm during Maine’s frigid winter months.

“I typically like to make sweaters because I like the bigger projects,” she said.

Houghton sometimes knits colored sweaters with various shapes for her four grandchildren, but she mainly sells Irish Aran-style fisherman sweaters in neutral colors. Houghton likes the challenge of Irish Aran knit patterns. “Hundreds of years ago, the Irish had family sweater patterns so when they were lost at sea, they would be able to [be identified],” she said.

Houghton first chooses a pattern that she finds online or in a book. Sometimes the pattern calls for a certain weight of yarn that she tries to find locally. “I’m familiar with fine-quality, naturally-dyed, 100-percent wool, and now I like to knit with alpaca fiber,” she said.

During the winter, Houghton’s sweaters are available for purchase on the Bar Harbor Barter & Swap Facebook page. In the summer, her handmade products can be found at Winter’s Work, a gift shop on the Islesford dock.

“I just like having something that’s just relaxing, that makes me happy, and if I can make some money from it, great,” she said.