Kneisel Hall in Southwest

SOUTHWEST HARBOR — The Southwest Harbor Public Library presents its annual Kneisel Hall chamber concert on Wednesday, July 24, at 7 p.m. The concert will be held in Southwest Harbor across the street from the library at St. John’s Episcopal Church.

“This is a wonderful opportunity to hear one of the most significant chamber music programs in the country and to see students perform who are about to move onto major orchestras and chamber groups,” organizers said.

The concert is free and will feature several different ensembles performing a variety of works.

Kneisel Hall, located in Blue Hill, also offers a summer of festival concerts, which began in 1902 when Franz Kneisel, founder of the first professional string quartet in America, began bringing students to his Maine vacation home for summer study.

