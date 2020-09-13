Kline to speak on new book 

BAR HARBOR—Join #1 New York Times bestselling author Christina Baker Kline as she talks about her newest book, “The Exiles,” in conversation with award-winning Maine author Monica Wood on Saturday, Sept. 19, at 5 p.m. with the Jesup Memorial Library. This virtual discussion will take place on Zoom.

“The Exiles” captures the hardship, oppression, opportunity and hope of women’s lives focusing on the story of English convicts and an orphaned Aboriginal girl in 19th century Australia. While most English convicts transported to Australia were men, 25,000 were women. Kline recreates the beginnings of a new society in a beautiful and challenging land, telling the story of Australia from a new perspective, through the experiences of Evangeline, Hazel and Mathinna. While life in Australia is punishing and often brutally unfair, it is also, for some, an opportunity – for redemption, for a new way of life, for unimagined freedom.

Kline is the author of eight novels, including “Orphan Train” and “A Piece of the World.” Her books have been published in 40 countries and have received the New England Prize for Fiction, the Maine Literary Award and a Barnes & Noble Discover Award, among other prizes, and have been chosen by hundreds of communities, universities and schools as “One Book, One Read” selections.

Wood is a novelist, memoirist and playwright. Her most recent novel, “The One-in-a-Million Boy,” has been published in 22 languages in 30 countries and won a Nautilus Award and the New England Society Book Award. She is also the author of “When We Were the Kennedys,” a New England bestseller, Oprah magazine summer-reading pick and winner of the May Sarton Memoir Award and the Maine Literary Award. She lives in Maine.

Copies of “The Exiles,” as well as the rest of Kline’s and Wood’s other books, can be purchased from co-sponsor Sherman’s Books at any of their locations, on their website shermans.com or by calling (207) 288-3161. Registration for this event is required to receive the Zoom link. To register, fill out the online form at jesuplibrary.org/events/kline or email [email protected].