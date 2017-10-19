Kish to talk about latest AT thru-hike

SOUTHWEST HARBOR — Veteran hiker and author Carey Kish of Hall Quarry will share his adventures hiking the entire Appalachian Trail when he visits the Southwest Harbor Public Library on Tuesday, Oct. 24, at 5:30 p.m.

The Appalachian Trail is one of the most famous long distance footpaths in the world, and for hikers who make the 2,189-mile trek from end-to-end, it is unquestionably the adventure of a lifetime. One AT thru-hike is enough for most. Kish decided twice was better.

Kish will describe in words and images his 189-day AT journey from Georgia to Maine, starting March 18 on Springer Mountain and ending Oct. 4, 2015, atop Mount Katahdin. Audience members will experience the mountain scenery, the camaraderie of fellow hikers, fun trail towns and precious trail angels, scary wildlife encounters and the highs and lows of putting one foot in front of the other for six months, as well as discover how much the trail has changed since Kish first hiked the AT in 1977 as an 18-year-old graduate of Bangor High School.

Kish is an outdoors and travel writer, photographer, registered Maine guide and former president and founding member of the Maine Outdoor Adventure Club. He is author of AMC’s “Best Day Hikes along the Maine Coast,” editor of the AMC “Maine Mountain Guide” and the longtime hiking-camping columnist for the Portland Press Herald-Maine Sunday Telegram. He is an active member of the Outdoor Writers Association of America, New England Outdoor Writers Association, North American Snowsports Journalists Association and New England Travel Writers Network. His writing and photos have appeared in a wide variety of print and online publications.

All are invited. Call the library at 244-7065.