KindnessFirst campaign  

DAMARISCOTTA – First National Bank recently launched its #KindnessFirst giveaway in support of the community members who have gone above and beyond during this unprecedented time.

Running August and September, individuals can nominate community members they feel have been giving their all to their friends, family or community. Nomination winners will receive up to $100 in gift cards to local businesses in the banks market area.

“To see how our Maine communities have come together to support one another this year is truly incredible,” said Tony McKim, president and CEO of First National Bank. “#KindnessFirst is a small way to say thank you and help honor the efforts of those individuals who have gone the extra mile.”

To nominate someone demonstrating #KindnessFirst visit: kindnessfirstgiveaway.thefirst.com/.