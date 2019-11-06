Kids to write own plays in workshop

BAR HARBOR — Andrew Simon, co-founder of Barn Arts, will host an afterschool workshop this fall for kids in grades three through five to write their own plays.

The workshop will meet at Conners Emerson, but is open to students from other schools. Meetings will be Tuesdays and Thursdays in the Conners Emerson library after school, from 3:15-4 p.m., beginning Nov. 12.

Each participant will work on a new play with a final performance event at the end of the program. The course will focus on skills including imagination, expression and cooperation as the group works together to write and perform all-new works of art.

The dates for the workshops are Tuesday, Nov. 12, Thursday, Nov 14, Tuesday, Nov. 19, Thursday, Nov. 21 and Tuesday, Dec. 3.

Students will have a chance to present their work to family and friends on Thursday, Dec. 5 at the Jesup.

This workshop is part of “The Write Stuff: A Program to Nurture Tomorrow’s Story Makers,” which is a partnership between Conners Emerson School, Mount Desert Island High School and the Jesup Memorial Library.

Students may sign up at the Conners Emerson Library or with Miss Mae at the Jesup Library.

Contact Siobhan Ryan at sryan@mdirss.org or Mae Corrion at mcorrion@jesuplibrary.