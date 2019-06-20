Kids’ programs set

BAR HARBOR — The Jesup Memorial Library presents a series of programs just for kids on Thursdays at 10:30 a.m. throughout the summer.

The “Universe of Stories” series continues on Thursday, June 27. Kids ages four and older are invited to create their own planet and then make a model of their planet. “We cannot wait to see what creative planets may be lurking in our solar system,” organizers said.

There is no program on the 4th of July.

On Thursday, July 11, Jackson Laboratory scientist Elissa Chesler will lead a program about the moon in honor of the 50th anniversary of the first moon landing.

Then on Thursday, July 18, Mad Science of Maine will lead a “Blast Off” program. “Kids can explore space and embark on an out-of-this-world galactic expedition while learning more about science and having fun.”

There will also be two more concerts for kids at the library as part of the Bar Harbor Music Festival. First on Tuesday, July 16, at 10:30 a.m., members of the cast of the festival’s production of “Carmen” will perform pieces from the opera. On Saturday, July 20, at 10:30 a.m. pianist Antonio Galera Lopez and violinist Janey Choi will perform. Both of these concerts are specifically geared towards younger listeners but are great for all ages.

This series of events is sponsored by Bar Harbor Savings & Loan. Contact the Jesup at 288-4245 or mcorrion@jesuplibrary.org.