Kennel service changes hands 

TOWN HILL — Acadia Woods Kennel, an established dog boarding and grooming facility, is expanding its services under new ownership and a new name.

After operating the pet care business for 26 years, former owner Jennifer Fisk decided that she wanted to do something different. In early 2020, Fisk decided to list the business and location for sale and found a buyer two years later.

The new owner, Holly Woodworth, will be renaming the business Dogs at Acadia Woods. Woodworth plans to provide additional services such as doggy day care and dog sitting.

“There’s always been a demand for doggy day care and that’s what we’re most excited about,” said Woodworth.

The facility has a large, fenced-in backyard and playroom for the dogs, some which may just be there just a few hours, to run around and play. Dogs that attend the day care are given water and food and interact with other day care dogs.

Though the new owner wants to expand the establishment, Woodworth still plans to continue the successful dog boarding and grooming services.

“Dog boarding is like a pet hotel,” she said, adding that the facility has racked up a clientele of both local and visiting pet owners over the years. While pet owners go on vacation, Dogs at Acadia Woods has kennel spaces for dogs and other animals, such as rabbits and birds, to stay overnight. If owners feel that their dog or cat could use some pampering, the facility offers grooming services for nails and coat.

Dogs at Acadia Woods will also be connected to a dog trainer to provide additional services. The trainer, who Woodworth hopes to feature at the facility, is skilled with training a variety of dogs with different personality traits.

Woodworth hopes to make the establishment a one stop shop for grooming, training, day care and boarding needs some day, but for now she is focusing on quality customer service.

“We aim to provide the best care for the dogs and whatever animals we have,” said Woodworth, who added that her new business has passionate employees, one being her daughter Madison, who love animals.