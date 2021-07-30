July in Pictures

Tyler Johnson, far right, owner of Hancock County’s first adult use marijuana store, Meristem, displays the first dollar collected for the first sale to Frank Delacerda, middle, while Daniel Grier waits to go into the Seal Cove Road location.
ISLANDER PHOTO BY SARAH HINCKLEY
Wendell Hodgkins visits the Holy Redeemer in Bar Harbor and finds a picture from the 1940s of himself serving as an altar boy.
PHOTO COURTESY OF HOLY REDEEMER MUSUEM
Caleb Manuel (right) shakes hands with Maine Golf Association Executive Director Brian Bickford after winning the Maine Amateur Championship on July 15 at Kebo Valley Golf Club in Bar Harbor. The three-day event brought some of the state’s best golfers to Hancock County. RICK ABRAHAMSON PHOTO/MORNING SENTINEL
The building that will eventually house a new MRI at Mount Desert Island Hospital makes it was down Route 198 after being held up at the Penobscot Narrows bridge the night before.
PHOTO COURTESY OF EARL BRECHLIN
MDI Hospital President and CEO Chrissi Maguire shakes the hand of Mike Saxton, the truck driver who spent two weeks moving the building from Wisconsin to Bar Harbor.
PHOTO COURTESY OF MDI HOSPITAL
A trolley rolls over on its side on a test drive after getting some work done at a local mechanic shop.
PHOTO COURTESY OF BHPD
Patty Staples, the owner of the Happy Clam Shack in Bar Harbor, holds Blueberry, a bright blue lobster, at her seafood spot. The lobster is headed to the aquarium in Boston, she said.
ISLANDER PHOTO BY ETHAN GENTER
A full moon hovers over Egg Rock Light as seen from the Shore Path in Bar Harbor.
PHOTO COURTESY OF SCOTT REAM
Pauline, a 1948 sardine boat that is being restored, bares its bones. OceansWide, a nonprofit that wants to repurpose the vessel for its educational programs, said that the boat now needs to be totally rebuilt.
PHOTO COURTESY OF CAMPBELL SCOTT
(From left) Christina Spurling, Cate Pope, Eva Crikelair, Jane Pope and Sarah Shreder.
PHOTO COURTESY OF JASON POPE
Captain Virgina Oliver, 100 years old, of Spruce Head.
PHOTO COURTESY OF HANNAH MCGOWAN
General Manager Christopher Kemna stands inside The Loft Raw Bar and Seafood Lounge located on the second floor of Bayside Landing across the alley from Testa’s Bar and Grill.
ISLANDER PHOTO BY SARAH HINCKLEY
A Mount Desert police officer on patrol saw that a graffiti “artist” had painted an abutment of the Route 3 bridge over Stanley Brook at Seal Harbor Beach. The wastewater pump station at the parking lot across the road from the beach was similarly defaced.
ISLANDER PHOTO BY FAITH DEAMBROSE
Leave a Reply