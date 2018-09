The glass and wire sculptures of Judith Rose Lacadie Hill of Greenfield will be on display at Island Artisans for the month of September. Hill is a textile artist and a graduate of Mass Art and the University of Maine. She is currently working on a body of work that focuses on Maine industries and is looking forward to exhibiting this work during the Maine bicentennial. The show is part of the Behind-the-Desk Series at Island Artisans and runs through Oct. 4. Call Island Artisans at 288-4214