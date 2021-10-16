Jewelry store owners retire, shop closes for good

BAR HARBOR — Tourmaline is October’s birthstone, so it’s fitting that Jack Coopersmith and his wife Sherri are retiring and closing their business, Jack’s Jewelry, known for its varied pieces made from Maine’s state gemstone, this month.

Jack has been making and selling jewelry out of his shop on Main Street for 47 years. As jewelers in Bar Harbor, the Coopersmiths have felt fortunate to work with tourmaline.

“We’ve been here for so long; [Jack] started making jewelry when he was 19 years old,” said Sherri.

There have been various Jack’s Jewelry store locations over the years, including in the Maine Coast Mall in Ellsworth, the Bangor Mall and the Aroostook Centre Mall in Presque Isle.

The couple has been grateful to watch their business grow along with their daughters, SarahAnn Coopersmith and Darcy Throckmorton. “We were lucky enough to have our daughters work by our sides for many years,” Jack said

“We have a lot of the customers from way back when, they still come, that are upset we’re closing. They’ve been super good customers of ours, they love tourmaline,” Jack said.

Though the couple will miss having a business in the heart of town, they plan to travel and spend more time with family. “We look forward to watching our grandkids grow up,” Sherri said.

The Coopersmiths would like to thank all who have made their dreams come true and supported their family business. “Also, we want to thank the community who has stood by us and sent us many customers for so long,” Jack said.

Sales will continue until the store closes for good during the end of the season in October.