Jesup’s 49th annual sale

BAR HARBOR — The Jesup Memorial Library’s 49th Annual Book Sale is set for Saturday, Aug. 18, from 9 a.m. to 4 p.m. The event includes thousands of books, baked goods, a raffle and a silent auction.

“There is a big change this year to the book pricing, with the exception of books in the ‘Specials’ room, all book sales are by donation,” library staff said. Nothing will be individually priced except the items deemed to be specials. Instead, shoppers may make a donation of their choice to the Jesup for the books they choose.

“Many libraries have been very successful switching to a donation-based book sale,” said Library Director Ruth Eveland. “We hope that everyone appreciates that this is a major fundraiser for the Jesup and will support it fully.”

A special Prologue Sale the night before the big event is planned for Friday, Aug. 17, from 4:30 to 7 p.m. There will be music from the Beech Mountain Project, food and drinks.

Tickets to the Prologue Sale are $25 each and can be purchased at the library, online at www.jesuplibrary.org/prologue or by calling 288-4245.

“And the book sale would not be a success without the help of the countless volunteers who help move books, set up and work the day of the sale,” library staff said. “If you can help out before, after or during the sale, stop by the Jesup or call 207-288-4245 to sign up.”