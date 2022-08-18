Jesup to hold reimagined book sale Aug. 20 

BAR HARBOR — The Jesup Memorial Library is having a reimagined book sale on Saturday, Aug. 20, from 10 a.m. to 4 p.m. This sale is different than in years past in that it will be smaller, held outside the library on the yard and run completely by volunteers.

But some things remain the same. There will still be plenty of books to choose from that cover a wide array of genres. The sale will also still be by donation and all proceeds will go directly to the Jesup, which is in the middle of a capital campaign to expand the library.

Because the sale is different this year, the library will be open for regular business hours before, during and after the sale.

Volunteers are still needed to help move books, set them up on sale day, sell the books and then break down after the event. To volunteer, contact Ruth Eveland at [email protected] or call/text (207) 610-2355.