Jesup seeks volunteers

BAR HARBOR — Jesup Memorial Library needs help to make the library’s annual book sale a success.

The book sale, taking place 10 a.m. to 4 p.m. Saturday, Aug. 20, will be the Jesup’s first all-outdoors book sale. Books will be displayed around the building as well as under a large tent on the library’s side yard. All sales are by donation and all donations go directly to the Jesup.

Volunteers are needed this year to set up tents the day before the sale and move tables; move books early Saturday morning from a storage location; set up books the morning of the sale; accept payments; move books back to storage; break down the tables; and take down tents.

To volunteer, even for just an hour, contact Ruth Eveland by email at [email protected] or by call/text (207) 610-2355.