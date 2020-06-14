Jesup reopens for pick up 

BAR HARBOR—The Jesup Memorial Library reopened for library item pick up on Tuesday, June 2. Patrons can request items that are in the Jesup’s collection and a library staff member will contact them to set up a pickup time. Only items currently at the library can be requested as the state-wide interlibrary loan system will not restart until mid-July.

Items can be requested by calling 288-4245, by emailing [email protected], by requesting specific titles from minerva.maine.edu, or by filling out the form at https://jesuplibrary.org/itemrequest/. To help children, Miss Mae, the Jesup’s youth services librarian, has prepared some bags with selected titles on certain topics. She can be reached at [email protected].

To help the library maintain proper social distancing, do not come to the library without a pickup time. At pickup, patrons must wear a face covering at all times (the library will provide a mask for anyone who does not have one) and use the hand sanitizer that is provided at the front door. The library also asks for only one person per family to come for pickup. Please follow all state guidelines for quarantine before coming to the library.

All items that were checked out before the library closed have a due date of Friday, July 10. Patrons can keep items until that time or drop them off in the labeled bins outside of the library. Also, patrons can return items when they pick up new ones. All returned items will be quarantined for a week before they are checked back in. No fines will accrue during this time.

Patrons can also request a library card over the phone if they do not have one. Call the library at (207) 288-4245 with any questions.