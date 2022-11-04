Jesup receives anonymous campaign challenge donation 

BAR HARBOR — As gifts pour in, Jesup Memorial Library has extended its capital campaign to Dec. 31 in anticipation of increased construction costs. Meanwhile, an anonymous couple has offered to help complete the campaign by matching all end-of-year gifts up to a total of $250,000 – providing an additional half-million dollars for the project.

“As we rapidly approach our fundraising goal, our construction manager has cautioned us to expect a signiﬁcant increase in construction costs,” said Jesup Director Matt Delaney. “We are asking those who donated early in the campaign to match their earlier gifts so we can avoid having to reduce the size of our planned addition.”

Delaney added that the list of people who have repeated earlier gifts is growing longer every day.

“In 2018, I gave the Jesup what was, for me, a very large gift,” one donor said. “This so improved my outlook on life that I decided to give the same amount again in 2022.”