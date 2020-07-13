Jesup hosts author Paul Doiron for virtual talk 

BAR HARBOR—Best-selling Maine mystery author Paul Doiron will hold a virtual talk about “One Last Lie,” the 11th book in his Mike Bowditch series on Thursday, July 16, at 7 p.m.

In “One Last Lie,” the disappearance of Bowditch’s mentor reveals an ominous connection to a 15-year-old cold case. Bowditch believes his friend’s disappearance has to do with an antique badge found at a flea market—a badge that belonged to a game warden who was presumed dead fifteen years ago but whose body was never recovered.

Doiron is the editor emeritus of Down East: The Magazine of Maine, having served as editor-in-chief from 2005 to 2013, before stepping down to write full time.

Books will be on sale at Sherman’s Books or shermans.com, by calling (207) 288-3161. Registration for this virtual Zoom event is required at jesuplibrary.org/event/Doiron or by emailing [email protected].