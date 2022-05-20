Jesup hires new youth services librarian 

BAR HARBOR — Abby Morrow is the new youth services librarian at Jesup Memorial Library. Morrow will replace long-time librarian Mae Corrion, who is retiring in May.

“After 25 years at the Jesup, I am sad to leave but excited about the pleasures of retirement in my new home in Florida. The hiring of Abby Morrow makes the departure less painful. She will be wonderful in this position with lots of experience, energy and new ideas to add to the old traditions. Patrons will love her,” Corrion said.

Morrow has been at the Ellsworth Public Library since 2010, spending the first eight years as youth services circulation librarian and the rest as community engagement librarian. During her tenure, she coordinated a Maine author series, a student-led library group, a teen advisory board, story times and other events. She was also the program manager of the National Endowment for the Arts Big Read program, and she created intergenerational programming and forged partnerships between the library and the community.

With the recent announcement of the $5 million gift to the Jesup’s capital campaign, Morrow will take over the youth services program at a critical point in the library’s history. The library’s planned expansion will create a much larger space for both children and young adults.

“I’m excited to work with the Jesup librarians and the Bar Harbor community to create youth-driven programming focused around reading and connecting with books, building important life skills and celebrating the joy of learning,” Morrow said.

Morrow will begin in her new position on May 24.

“We couldn’t be more excited to have Abby join us as we plan and prepare for an exciting future at the Jesup. This is a very special position for this community it is an honor to have Abby join the team,” said Jesup Director Matt DeLaney,

For more information on the Jesup, visit www.jesuplibrary.org.