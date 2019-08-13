Jesup book sale

BAR HARBOR — The Jesup Memorial Library’s 50th annual book sale will be held Saturday, Aug. 17, from 9 a.m.-4 p.m. The sale includes thousands of books, baked goods and a raffle. All sales, except for books in the “Specials Room,” are by donation.

A special preview event, “The Prologue,” is set for Friday, Aug. 16 from 4:30-7 p.m. At this ticketed event, attendees can enjoy food and drinks while listening to music from the Beech Mountain Project, and shop the sale before its official start the following day.

Tickets are $25 each and can be purchased in person at the Jesup, by calling 288-4245 or online at jesuplibrary.org/prologue.

Volunteers are needed before, during and after the sale. All volunteers receive two free tickets to the Prologue Sale on Friday.

Contact 288-4245.