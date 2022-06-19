Jesup begins ocean-themed summer reading program 

BAR HARBOR — A summer of ocean-themed fun is in store for kids at Jesup Memorial Library during its reading program themed “Oceans of Possibilities.”

The summer kicks off at 10:30 a.m. on Thursday, June 23, with The Stand-up Chameleon Jackson Gillman performing “Whales, Octopi & Sharks, Oh My! A Musical Dive into Sea Science.” Gillman transforms himself into a variety of eccentric characters through his talents as mime, actor, songsmith and storyteller. His interactive performances are seasoned with skillful dialect, song, dance, mime and sign language.

Summer schedule

June 30 – Ocean yoga with Susan Sassaman.

July 7 – Make a musical instrument with Skip LaPlante.

July 14 – Celebrate Shark Awareness Week with Allied Whale.

July 21 – Concert with flutist Hawk Henries.

July 28 – “Plastic and the Ocean” with Allied Whale.

Aug. 4 – Learn about scuba diving.

Aug. 11 – Make your own ocean art.

Aug. 18 – Draw with the illustrator of “I Love You, Oceanly.”

Kids and parents can also sign up for summer reading at the library. Stop by and talk to Youth Services Librarian Abby Morrow to register, call (207) 288-4245 or email [email protected].