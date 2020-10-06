Jesup author talk Oct. 22: What are we willing to sacrifice? 

BAR HARBOR—Author Kerri Arsenault grew up in the rural Maine working class town of Mexico, where for over 100 years the community has orbited around a paper mill that employs most townspeople, including three generations of Arsenault’s family. In her book “Mill Town: Reckoning with What Remains,” Arsenault asks, what are we willing to tolerate and whose lives are we willing to sacrifice for our own survival? Join Arsenault for a virtual author talk on Thursday, Oct. 22 at 7 p.m. with the Jesup Memorial Library on Zoom.

Years after she moved away from Mexico, Arsenault realized the price she paid for her seemingly secure childhood. The mill, while providing livelihoods for nearly everyone, also contributed to the destruction of the environment and the decline of the town’s economic, physical and emotional health in a slow-moving catastrophe, earning the area the nickname, “Cancer Valley.” In her book, Arsenault sifts through historical archives and scientific reports, talks to family and neighbors, and examines her own childhood to look at the rise and collapse of the working class, the hazards of loving and leaving home, and the ambiguous nature of toxins and disease.

Arsenault is the book review editor at Orion magazine and contributing editor at Lithub. Arsenault received her master’s degree in creative writing from The New School.

Copies of the book can be purchased from co-sponsor, Sherman’s Books, at any Sherman’s location, by calling (207) 288-4245 or online at shermans.com. Registration is required to receive the Zoom link. To register, visit jesuplibrary.org/events/arsenault and fill out the form or email [email protected].