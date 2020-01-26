Japan talk set for Feb. 7

BAR HARBOR—Alan Wittenberg first visited Japan in 1983, since then he has visited the country more than 30 times. He has visited for reasons including his involvement in music therapy, the Surry Opera Company and Buddhism as well as cross international exchange for his academic and cultural pursuits. Join Wittenberg as he shares photos and talks about his multiple trips on Friday, Feb. 7 at 7 p.m. at the Jesup Memorial Library.

Wittenberg first traveled to Japan as a Buddhist student of Walter Nowick, who founded Moonspring Hermitage in Surry. He stayed in a Zen temple for six weeks during that first visit to the ancient capital of Japan, Kyoto. Wittenberg will talk about his travels to many areas of Japan, as well as Japanese culture, food, friends, music and more.

Wittenberg is a certified music therapist (CMT), with an M.A. in Music. He is a member of the American Music Therapy Association, and the director of the Surry Music Therapy Center. He was central in founding the Kyoto International Music Therapy Center in Kyoto. He has consulted with universities and hospitals in Russia, Japan, France and Germany.

Contact 288-4245.