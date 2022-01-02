January art exhibit depicts four seasons on the Maine coast

SOUTHWEST HARBOR — The Southwest Harbor Public Library will welcome the new year with an art exhibit called “Four Seasons of Home,” featuring painters Beverly Bono, Liz Cutler, Maggie Johnston, Roxane Scherer and Vicky Smith and the jewelry of Jayne Dwyer.

The collection of landscape paintings and Dwyer’s nature-inspired jewelry will offer a four-season perspective of the coast of Maine.

“My paintings are inspired by a spark, something that wows me or quietly invites me to linger. I love capturing what transports me back to being right there,” said Cutler.

Bono’s artistic inspiration started at an early age with her aunt as her first mentor. After working with medical testing equipment in a laboratory, Bono married and lived in the Florida Keys before moving to Maine 30 years ago. Bono now paints full time, often with the Plein Air Painters of Acadia (PAPA), where she combines her love of art with her love of the outdoors.

Johnston was raised on the coast of Maine and has loved and appreciated art since childhood. She finds inspiration for her artwork in the natural beauty of her surroundings on Mount Desert Island and places she has traveled abroad.

Educated at the Pennsylvania Academy of Fine Arts and the Pratt Institute, Scherer uses many media to express her visual reaction to living in Maine. Her painting, “Spoonhandle Boatyard,” is one of a local lobster boat reimagined as a site in Ruth Moore’s novel “Spoonhandle.”

Smith became an oil painter after raising her children and is primarily self taught. She enjoys discovering new vistas to put on canvas. She says she paints because it feeds her soul and brings her joy.

Call the library for more details or for questions at (207) 244-7065.