Isle au Haut completes lighthouse renovation 

ISLE AU HAUT — On Sept. 30, the entrance and bell doors of the Isle au Haut Lighthouse were installed, and the lighthouse tower and granite base historic renovation was completed.

Knowles Industrial Services from Gorham brought masons, mortar, bricks, coating and steel beams to Isle au Haut on June 2 and the crew spent the entire summer restoring the lighthouse, which is listed on the National Registry of Historic Places.

Led by the Friends of Isle au Haut Lighthouse, funding for the project was provided by The Belvedere Historic Preservation Fund of the Maine Community Foundation, The Fisher Foundation, many donors from Isle au Haut and beyond, The Maine State Historic Preservation Commission, U.S. Lighthouse Society, Friends of Acadia and Camden National Bank.