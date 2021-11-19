Islander photography, writing, ads win awards 

BAR HARBOR — The Mount Desert Islander earned 28 awards in the Maine Press Association’s 2021 Better Newspaper Contest. The awards were announced virtually on Nov. 13.

The Islander tied for first place in the Advertising Excellence category along with its sister paper, The Ellsworth American, and was runner-up in General Excellence–Print among the large weekly papers in the state. The paper’s website also placed second for General Excellence–Digital.

Judges called the Islander’s newspaper design “clean, consistent and attractive,” and said it has a strong editorial page and “perhaps the most thorough police report in the state.”

Bar Harbor-based columnist Jill Goldthwait, who writes the weekly State of Maine column, took first place in the Opinion Columnist category. Judges raved about her ability to tie local issues together in a concise way.

Joe Marshall, the Islander’s editorial cartoonist, won second place in the Editorial Cartoons category.

The Islander received three first place awards for its newspaper design, including best graphic, specialty page design, front page design as well as second place for illustration and sports page design.

Managing Editor Faith DeAmbrose netted three awards including second place for a food feature story, second place in the Spot News category and third place for an editorial about Bar Harbor’s rental issues.

Sports reporter Mike Mandell took home three awards for sports content including best sports section, game story and sports news story.

Freelance writer Nan Lincoln took third place in the Critics Award category for her review of “Flyin’ Solo.”

Reporter Dick Broom was given a second-place nod for a feature headline to a story about a couple getting married at a drive-up bank teller titled “Deposit, withdrawal or wedding?” Broom also received a second-place award for a photo featuring his favorite subject: dogs.

Former reporter Sarah Hinckley, who is now the executive director of the Mount Desert Nursery School, took home four awards in writing and photography categories.