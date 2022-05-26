Island-wide Memorial Day weekend events 

MOUNT DESERT ISLAND — May 30 is Memorial Day – a day set aside to remember those who have died while in military service to this country. The following is a list of events taking place around the island this holiday weekend.

Town Hill Trunk-and-Bake sale

On Saturday from 8 a.m. to 1 p.m. (with a rain date of May 29), the Village Improvement Society will be hosting a trunk and bake sale off Rt. 102 next to the firehouse. For more information, call (207) 288-1025.

Bar Harbor craft fair

On Saturday from 10 a.m. to 6 p.m. and Sunday from 10 a.m. to 5 p.m., the Island Arts Association and YMCA Mount Desert Island will be hosting their annual Memorial Day Weekend Craft Fair on the Village Green. This event will feature local artists and crafters.

Southwest Harbor parade

American Legion and Auxiliary, Eugene M. Norwood Post 69 in Southwest Harbor will be hosting a Memorial Day parade on Monday starting at 9 a.m. at the junction of Main Street and Seal Cove Road, ending with a ceremony on the Southwest Harbor Village Green. The Memorial Day ceremony with guest speakers and active members of the U.S. Coast Guard will feature music from the MDI High School Pep Band.

Bar Harbor remembrance ceremony

The Bar Harbor Chamber of Commerce is set to host its traditional Memorial Day Remembrance Ceremony on the Bar Harbor Village Green at 10 a.m. on Monday. The Chamber will be joined by the Bar Harbor Fire Department as they pay tribute to those who have died in service to our country. The ceremony will feature guest speaker Maine State Rep. Lynne Williams (D-Bar Harbor).

Northeast Harbor parade

American Legion Post 103 in Northeast Harbor will be sponsoring a Memorial Day parade on Monday at 10:30 a.m. The parade will start at Mount Desert Elementary School and proceed down Main Street, ending at the Joseph T. Musetti Memorial Park at the Northeast Harbor marina, where a ceremony will be held. The ceremony will feature local veterans and music from the MDI High School Pep Band.

Blue Star Memorial marker observance

The Bar Harbor Garden Club is planning an in-person Memorial Day observance at the Blue Star Memorial Marker on Monday at 11 a.m. The marker is located one-third of a mile from the head of Mount Desert Island on Route 3. A hand-crafted wreath will be on display throughout the holiday weekend. There were no in-person observances during the pandemic. Instead, written thoughts and remembrances were collected for the garden club’s archives. Written reflections will be accepted again this year. Bring them to the event or email [email protected]

Northeast Harbor community cookout

Following the parade and ceremonies, The Neighborhood House will be hosting a community cookout near the Joseph T. Musetti Memorial Park at the Northeast Harbor marina from 11:15 a.m. to 12:15 p.m. on Monday. A donation of $5 is encouraged for hamburgers and hotdogs. Veterans eat free of charge.

American flag tips and etiquette

With Memorial Day (May 30) and Flag Day (June 14) coming up, Commander Paul Blackstone of the American Legion District 12 of Hancock County has provided a list of rules for the proper display of the American flag along with some flag etiquette reminders taken from Chapter 1, Title 4 of the American Legion Flag Code.

Display the flag on all days, weather permitting, but especially on New Year’s Day, Lincoln’s and Washington’s birthdays, Easter Sunday, Mother’s Day, Armed Forces’ Day, Memorial Day (half-staff until noon), Flag Day, Citizenship Day, Veteran’s Day, Indigenous Peoples Day, Thanksgiving, Christmas and state holidays.

DO NOT:

Dip (lowering it from an upright position to 45 degrees or horizontal) the flag to any person or thing.

Display the flag with the canton (blue background with the 50 stars) down.

Place any other flag or pennant above or at the same level or to the right of the American flag.

Let the flag touch the ground or floor or trail in water.

Use the flag as drapery or drape it over a car, truck or boat or parade float unless from a secured staff or flagpole.

Put lettering of any kind on the flag.

Use the flag for advertising or display a flag in such a manner that will permit it to be easily soiled or damaged.

Use the flag as part of a costume, other apparel or bedding.

Carry the flag flat or horizontally, but always aloft and free.

Throw the flag away in the trash.

Etiquette:

The American flag should be hoisted briskly and lowered ceremoniously.

The flag, when flown at half-staff, should first be hoisted to the peak for an instant and then lowered to the half-staff position. The flag should be again raised to the peak before it is lowered for the day.

The flag, when it is in such condition that it is no longer a fitting emblem for display, should be destroyed in a dignified way.