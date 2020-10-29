Island-wide Halloween events

Ledgelawn trick-or-treating

On Oct. 31 in Bar Harbor, Ledgelawn Avenue homes will be given candy chutes (5-foot-long PVC pipes) to avoid direct contact with trick-or-treaters. Masks and gloves will be available. Trick-or-treaters need to stay to the right while on the road.

Haunted mansion

The Bar Harbor Historical Society will host a Haunted Mansion Halloween museum tour with activities on Oct. 31 from 10 a.m. to 4 p.m. at its 127 West Street location. Admission is free. For information or to reserve tickets, visit the Haunted Mansion Halloween page on Facebook.

Mount Desert’s Halloween candy van

Neighborhood house volunteers will be driving a van around Mount Desert neighborhoods on Halloween to hand out prepackaged candy from 4-7 p.m.

Ivy Manor Inn outdoor house of horrors

From 6-9 p.m. on Oct. 31, the Ivy Manor Inn will host an outdoor haunted event designed for adults. The event will be canceled if it rains.

Halloween costume sale

The Bar Harbor Chamber of Commerce has announced a Halloween Costume Sale on Oct. 31. The Chamber has shared a list of participating businesses with deals available and costume rules on its website.

Howl-O-Run virtual 5K

The Hancock County SPCA will host its county-wide Howl-O-Run Virtual 5K from Oct. 17 through 31. All funds raised will benefit the SPCA. The fee for participating is $20. People can register on spcahancockcounty.org/howl-o-run/.

Thurston’s Lobster Pound’s trunk–or–treat

In the event of good weather on Oct. 31, Thurston’s Lobster Pound will host its annual trunk–or–treat from 5 to 7 p.m. Thurston’s is asking folks to walk by the trunks to collect candy and then return to their vehicles.

Southwest Harbor Public Library bag o’ treats and pumpkin raffle

Take a photo of your child, family or safe group in costume and send it to [email protected] Include the ages and names of people in the photo and whether or not it can be used on the library’s website and/or social media. Library staff will have bag of goodies that will include new or gently used books, an art project and a surprise or two (no candy). Bags can be picked up curbside at the library any time before 3 p.m. on Halloween.

Trail of treats @ CBC

Camp Beech Cliff is creating a ‘neighborhood’ for families to trick–or–treat through at their Beech Hill Road campus. Beginning at 10 a.m. and going until 4:30 p.m. on Oct. 31, groups are asked to register online for a timeslot to travel through the outdoor trails in costume and collect treats. For questions or problems signing up online, call (207) 244-0365.

Harbor House trick–or–treat

From 5-7 p.m. on Oct. 31, there will be pre-bagged treats available in front of the decorated Harbor House building.

Southwest Harbor Food Mart trunk–or–treat

On Oct. 31, the IGA Southwest Food Mart will host its annual trunk–or–treat in the parking lot from 5-7 p.m. Costumed participants will be directed to collect treats in a one-way flow.

Bass Harbor Memorial Library Halloween book giveaway

From 10 a.m. to 2 p.m. on Oct. 31, the Bass Harbor Memorial Library will be giving away free books.

Halloween fire saftey tips

BAR HARBOR — As families find creative ways to celebrate Halloween in response to COVID-19, the National Fire Protection Association (NFPA) urges everyone to keep fire safety in mind, particularly when decorating with candles and electrical lighting.

“Because typical Halloween activities like trick-or-treating may be curtailed or even canceled in some communities, we suspect an even bigger focus on Halloween decorating in and around homes this year,” said Lorraine Carli, NFPA’s vice president of Outreach and Advocacy. “We urge everyone to carefully consider fire safety to ensure that celebrations remain festively spooky, not hazardous.”

According to NFPA, candles are among the leading causes of U.S. home fires. NFPA’s latest U.S. Home Candle Fires report shows that an annual average of 7,610 home fires are started by candles, resulting in 81 deaths, 677 injuries and $278 million in direct property damage. In addition, an average of 770 home fires started when decorations ignited. These fires caused an average of two civilian deaths, 20 civilian injuries and $11.1 million in direct property damage per year.

NFPA offers these reminders to make sure everyone’s Halloween celebrations don’t go from “boo” to “boo-hoo”:

Use a battery-operated candle or glow stick in jack-o-lanterns.

Dried flowers, cornstalks and crepe paper catch fire easily. Keep all decorations away from open flames and other heat sources like light bulbs and heaters.

When using electrical lighting to decorate your home, make sure it is used in accordance with the manufacturer’s instructions. Some lights are only for indoor or outdoor use, but not both.

Use clips, not nails, to hang lights so the cords do not get damaged.

Remember to keep exits clear of decorations so nothing blocks escape routes. Make sure all smoke alarms are working.

For families still planning to attend Halloween parties or go trick-or-treating:

When choosing costumes, stay away from long trailing fabric that could come in contact with open flames or other heat sources.

Teach children to stay away from open flames, including jack-o-lanterns with candles in them.

Provide children with flashlights to carry for lighting or glow sticks as part of their costumes.

Visit the NFPA Halloween safety page for more resources of how to stay safe. Frightfully fun activities for kids can be found on NFPA’s Sparky the Fire Dog homepage. Both can be found at nfpa.org.