Island Readers & Writers launches podcast

SOUTHWEST HARBOR – Island Readers & Writers has launched a weekly podcast, “Foreword,” that will feature interviews with award-winning children’s book authors and illustrators, local educators, librarians, volunteers and more.

“IRW has such an incredible group of celebrated children’s book authors and illustrators with whom we work in our programs, as well as talented educators in our partner schools, community librarians and generous volunteers,” said IRW Executive Director Jan Coates. “This podcast is a way for us to share their stories and voices.”

“Foreword” topics will range from writing and storytelling, illustration and picture book art, book recommendations, literacy education in our local schools and other book-centered topics.

New episodes are published every Wednesday and can be accessed at www.islandreadersandwriters.org/foreword-podcast, as well as on iTunes, Spotify and Google Play.

IRW is a nonprofit organization based in Southwest Harbor that connects children’s book authors and illustrators with schoolchildren living on Mount Desert Island, the outer islands and Washington County communities.

For more about IRW, visit www.islandreadersandwriters.org.