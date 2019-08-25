Island is mystery setting

SOUTHWEST HARBOR — Author Moe Claire will give a talk about her debut mystery “A Fickle Tide” at Southwest Harbor Public Library on Tuesday, Aug. 27 at 5:30 pm.

“In the book, the quiet of the winter season is shattered on the fictional Pyke Island, where the rugged beauty of the landscape is matched by the stubborn independence and strong community of the people who call it home,” organizers said.

“A Fickle Tide” is the first in a planned series of mysteries.

Monica Moeller, writing mysteries as Moe Claire, retired in 2015 from a career in information technology most recently at The Jackson Laboratory in Bar Harbor. She helps local nonprofits improve their educational programs with a focus on science. She serves on the board of the Maine Granite Industry Historical Society and Museumm where she manages communications through a newsletter and website.

Moeller regularly teaches literature classes for the Downeast Senior College, enjoys winters and summers in Acadia National Park and is president of the Ellsworth Garden Club. Books will be available for sale and signing.

Contact 244-7065.