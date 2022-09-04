Island Connections to hold annual meeting in October 

BAR HARBOR — Island Connections will have its annual meeting on Thursday, Oct. 6, at Wendell Gilley Museum located at 4 Herrick Road in Southwest Harbor. There will be a reception from 5:30-6 p.m. and the program will run from 6-7 p.m. This year’s theme is “Celebrating 25 years of Neighbors helping Neighbors.”

Island Connections began providing free transportation for seniors and people with disabilities on Mount Desert Island in May 1997.

“We are proud to celebrate the accomplishments of Island Connections over the years. Our keynote speaker is Jo Cooper, who worked for Island Connections before launching Friends in Action in Ellsworth in 2003,” Executive Director Sharon Linscott said.

Cooper is currently a consultant with the Maine Council on Aging for its Transportation Equity for Healthy Aging grant.

Island Connections will also present the David P. Evans Memorial Volunteer of the Year Award at the annual meeting.

To RSVP, call (207) 288-4457 or email [email protected].