Is La Rochelle haunted? 

BAR HARBOR — For the first time ever, the Bar Harbor Historical Society and Bar Harbor Ghost Tours are partnering to present The Ghosts of La Rochelle.

This free, fun Halloween event for adults and children will run from 10 a.m. to 2 p.m. Saturday, Oct. 29, at the mansion at 127 West St. in Bar Harbor. Museum admission will be free for all guests.

Professional storytellers will tell tales in the shadows and dark corners of the La Rochelle. Will George B. Dorr appear to reclaim his favorite umbrella? Does the parlor organ play itself in the library? Who haunts the hidden chamber on the third floor? All these spooky questions, and more, will be answered.

Get in the spirit and wear a costume. Halloween treats (no tricks) will be offered.