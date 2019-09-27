Inner wisdom is workshop focus

BAR HARBOR — The Whole Health Center in Town Hill will host a public gathering Friday, Oct. 4 from 7-8:30 p.m. and an all-day workshop Saturday, Oct. 5 from 9 a.m. to 5 p.m. with Mary Reed, author of “Unwitting Mystic: Evolution of the Message of Love.”

Reed was a CEO for a Washington, D.C. nonprofit with no spiritual background when, 18 years ago, she began having spontaneous mystical experiences “in which she was shown visions of humanity’s evolutionary journey from the dawn of existence into the future,” an announcement from the Whole Health Center said.

“Her book recounts her initial distress at these strange and unasked for experiences, even to the point of attempted suicide. Gradually, she said, she was shown a vision of unfolding love working in evolution despite the difficult times we live in, and indications for the personal work asked of each of us.”

Eventually, she found her way to the Karmapa, who, in Tibetan Buddhism, is second in spiritual authority to the Dalai Lama. He was amazed at her experience, and he encouraged her to seclude herself in meditation for awhile. So she left for a Buddhist convent in the Himalayas, and spent years there integrating her understanding, until she was called upon to teach.

Now in her workshops she shares her experiences and perspectives, and offers exercises that have been called “a road map to remembering the wisdom that is already within us.”

The workshop includes a free lunch. Contact 288-4128.