Indian Market set for Saturday

BAR HARBOR — A Digital Abbe Museum Indian Market is scheduled for Saturday, May 16, from 2-8 p.m.

Participants in the online event will have the chance to connect directly with the community to educate and also sell their wares.

“Members of the Wabanaki art community have worked hard in the past several decades to revive and save our own endangered art forms, particularly the basketry,” said Penobscot basketmaker Theresa Secord, one of the participating artists.

“Native artists appreciate and count on partnerships with museums like the Abbe to help maintain culture through research and exhibitions and to co-host markets that support long-standing, indigenous entrepreneurship through sales of art. The unavoidable cancellation of these events will have a significant impact on the economic sustainability of artists who come to count on these markets and their relationships with collectors, old and new.”

The event will also include music and dance performances, education and a film screening in collaboration with Reel Pizza.

Visit abbemuseum.org/digitalamim.